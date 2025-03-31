DOGE's Next Target: 'Strangely Wealthy' Congresspeople

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, wants to know how lawmakers on Capitol Hill got “strangely wealthy” while earning modest public salaries, the New York Post reports.

Musk said one of the next priorities for his team at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will be to find out exactly how certain Congressmen and women achieved generational wealth, he told a town hall in Wisconsin Sunday night.

Asked if DOGE had found improper use of funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Musk said funds could be sent via a purposely complicated route.

“They’ll [the government] send the money overseas to one NGO [non-governmental organization],” Musk replied. “Then they’ll go through a bunch of them, and then I’m highly confident that a bunch of that money then comes back to the United States and lands in the pockets of the people you just mentioned.”

“But it is a circuitous route. It doesn’t go directly,” continued Musk, who is worth $330 billion. “But let’s just say that there’s a lot of strangely wealthy members of Congress where I’m trying to connect the dots of, ‘How do they become rich?'”

Members of Congress make $174,000 annually, a salary that Musk believes the government should increase to fight corruption.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.), who has a net worth of about $250 million, is one of the wealthiest Congressional members and alumni.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Kentucky, has called Pelosi the “ultimate stock insider.”

Her wealth appears to have come primarily from investments by her and her venture capitalist husband Paul Pelosi in companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Netflix.

“How do they get $20 million if they’re earning $200,000 a year?” Musk added. “We’re going to try to figure it out and certainly stop it from happening.”