×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Vaccines | disney world | covid mask mandate lifted

Disney World to Drop Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Guests

Disney World

The castle in Disney World Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 05:08 PM

Disney World plans to make masks optional for fully vaccinated guests from Thursday, an update on its website showed, reversing a policy introduced in mid-2021.

The easing of the mask mandate comes after Universal Orlando Resort and cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd also made face coverings optional for their guests.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, operated by Walt Disney Co , said it expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings in all indoor locations, including theaters.

An update on Disneyland California's website showed masks were required for unvaccinated guests in all indoor locations, while face coverings were optional outdoors.

Disney World and Disneyland both said masks will still be required in certain indoor settings, including transportation.

Many major U.S. firms, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co, have also made masks optional for their workers, although President Joe Biden said last week dropping COVID-19 mask requirements entirely was "probably premature."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Disney World plans to make masks optional for fully vaccinated guests from Thursday, an update on its website showed, reversing a policy introduced in mid-2021.
disney world, covid mask mandate lifted
156
2022-08-15
Tuesday, 15 February 2022 05:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved