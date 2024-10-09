Disney to Close Orlando Park as Hurricane Milton Looms

Walt Disney World said its theme park in Florida would remain closed Thursday, joining other major Orlando attractions preparing for disruptions as Hurricane Milton approaches the state.

Florida, a top global tourism destination, is home to major theme parks like Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Entertainment.

Hurricane Milton is forecast to make landfall in Florida on Thursday, with catastrophic damage and power outages expected to last for days. Disney's theme parks and Disney Springs will be closed in phases beginning Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday as well.

Disney World also plans to temporarily close its campgrounds and rental cabins early on Wednesday, with closures likely to extend until Sunday.

SeaWorld Entertainment announced plans to close its Orlando theme park on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Comcast-owned Universal Orlando Resort said it will be closed on Thursday, according to its website. Additionally, Universal canceled its Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida for both Wednesday and Thursday, although its resort hotels will remain open.

Walt Disney's experiences segment that includes parks and consumer products accounted for just over half of total profit in the fiscal third quarter. The segment recorded an operating income drop of 3%.