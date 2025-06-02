WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: disney | layoffs | streaming

Disney Laying Off Several Hundred in Film, TV, Finance

(Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images)

Monday, 02 June 2025 02:06 PM EDT

Media company Walt Disney is laying off several hundred employees in film, television and corporate finance, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.

The layoffs affect multiple teams around the world, including film and TV marketing, TV publicity, and casting and development, the source said.

Disney and other companies are reshaping their business strategies in response to the migration of cable TV audiences to streaming platforms. In 2023, Disney cut 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs.

In May, Disney reported earnings that exceeded expectations with an unexpected boost from the Disney+ streaming service and strong results from theme parks.

Disney shares, which have risen 21% since the earnings report, were down 0.5% at $112.43 on Monday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


