Investors Press Disney on Kimmel Suspension

Jimmy Kimmel attends a gala benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring him on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 04:35 PM EDT

A group of Walt Disney shareholders is demanding that the company turn over documents related to its decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel's show last week, Semafor reported Wednesday.

In a letter to the media giant, lawyers representing the American Federation of Teachers, labor giant AFL-CIO and Reporters Without Borders — all Disney shareholders — requested it to turn over board records related to Kimmel's suspension, the report said.

Kimmel returned to the air Tuesday night, six days after his remarks about the accused killer of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk provoked social media outrage and pressure from the Trump administration.

The group criticized the decision to suspend the comedian, according to the report.

Investors were entitled to investigate whether Disney's leaders "did not properly discharge their fiduciary duties" in deciding to bench Kimmel amid threats from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, Semafor said.

Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


