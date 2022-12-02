Disney Channel to Stop Broadcasting in Russia

Disney Channel will stop broadcasting in Russia from Dec. 14, the Kommersant newspaper reported Friday, citing other media.

According to the report, it will be replaced by a new children's channel called "Solntse," which means "sun" in Russian.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. The Walt Disney Company was not immediately available to comment.

The Walt Disney Company said in March that it was pausing all business in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including content and product licensing, but that some channels would take time to pause due to contractual nuances.

Disney Channel was first granted approval to broadcast in Russia in 2010, and aired Disney shows, animations and films.