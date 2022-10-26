×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: disney ceo bob chapek | woke audience

Disney CEO: Magic Kingdom Will Cater to Audience, Woke or Not

Disney CEO: Magic Kingdom Will Cater to Audience, Woke or Not
Walt Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek (Franck Castel, Getty Images)

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 04:12 PM EDT

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Chapek, asked to address criticism the company had become "too woke," said on Wednesday that its programming will cater to the audience and reflect the "rich, diverse" world of viewers.

"The world is a rich, diverse place, and we want our content to reflect that," Chapek said at The Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference.

Disney's clash with Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis this spring over the state's Parental Rights in Education measure, which critics dubbed "the don't say gay" bill, made it a political lightning rod and resulted in the state revoking the company's special status that allowed it to essentially self-govern its 25,000-acre (10,120-hectare) Walt Disney World complex.

The company's initial reluctance to step into the political debate also drew criticism from Disney's own staff, who expressed frustration with Chapek's handling of the issue.

Asked what lesson he had learned from the imbroglio, Chapek said it reinforced his understanding of Disney's cast being at the heart of everything the company does.

"We were reminded, through the passion of our cast reaction, how important their sentiments are on these issues in terms of making them feel that they were part of The Walt Disney Company," Chapek said.

When pressed about being the focus of personal attacks, Chapek said he shrugged it off.

"My own personal feelings aren't really important," Chapek said. "What's important is how people think about our company."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Chapek, asked to address criticism the company had become "too woke," said on Wednesday that its programming will cater to the audience and reflect the "rich, diverse" world of viewers.
disney ceo bob chapek, woke audience
237
2022-12-26
Wednesday, 26 October 2022 04:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved