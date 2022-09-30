×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: disney board | third point | carolyn everson

Disney Names Carolyn Everson to Board

Disney Names Carolyn Everson to Board
(AP)

Friday, 30 September 2022 04:47 PM EDT

Walt Disney Co. said Friday media veteran Carolyn Everson, who has received the support of activist shareholder Third Point, will join its board on Nov. 21.

Disney and Third Point, which has a stake of about $1 billion in the entertainment and media conglomerate, entered into an agreement in which the activist investor will not acquire over 2% stake in the company.

Everson, 50, who is also a member of Coca Cola's board, has also worked with Meta Platforms' Facebook and Microsoft Corp.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Walt Disney Co. said Friday media veteran Carolyn Everson, who has received the support of activist shareholder Third Point, will join its board on Nov. 21.
disney board, third point, carolyn everson
83
2022-47-30
Friday, 30 September 2022 04:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved