Disney Names Carolyn Everson to Board

Walt Disney Co. said Friday media veteran Carolyn Everson, who has received the support of activist shareholder Third Point, will join its board on Nov. 21.

Disney and Third Point, which has a stake of about $1 billion in the entertainment and media conglomerate, entered into an agreement in which the activist investor will not acquire over 2% stake in the company.

Everson, 50, who is also a member of Coca Cola's board, has also worked with Meta Platforms' Facebook and Microsoft Corp.