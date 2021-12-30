×
Benefits of Higher Doses of Dexamethasone to be Tested in Severe COVID-19

Dexamethasone steroid
Dexamethasone, available at an Omaha, Neb. pharmacy. New studies confirm that cheap steroid drugs such as this improve survival for severely ill COVID-19 patients. (AP)

Thursday, 30 December 2021 11:27 AM

British scientists said https://www.recoverytrial.net/news/recovery-trial-to-investigate-whether-higher-doses-of-dexamethasone-deliver-greater-benefit-for-patients-with-severe-covid-19?ref=image on Thursday they would study whether higher doses of a cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone will work better for patients with severe COVID-19 compared with current doses being given.

Last year, the same scientists conducting the large trial, dubbed RECOVERY, showed that dexamethasone was able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what was called a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic.

