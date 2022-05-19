×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: deutsche bank | chairman paul achleitner

Deutsche Bank Enters New Era as Chairman's Rocky Decade Ends

Paul Achleitner
Paul Achleitner, supervisory board chairman of German bank Deutsche Bank, addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Getty Images, 2018 file photo)

Thursday, 19 May 2022 06:03 AM

Deutsche Bank begins a new epoch on Thursday as Chairman Paul Achleitner leaves after a rocky decade during which Germany's largest lender lost billions and saw its share price plummet.

If all goes to plan at Deutsche's annual general meeting on Thursday, Alexander Wynaendts, a Dutch former insurance executive, will be voted in to succeed Achleitner.

Wynaendts, who is set for a four-year term as chairman, is a former head of Dutch insurer Aegon, which also had staff around the world and a large U.S. presence during a turbulent decade, experience that should serve him well at Deutsche.

Under Achleitner, Deutsche saw multiple top management changes, entered and exited merger talks with rival Commerzbank and also paid big fines for misconduct that regulators feared could topple the Frankfurt-based bank.

"I look back today on eventful years in what was a difficult phase for our bank," Achleitner told shareholders.

"I am leaving Deutsche Bank with the deep conviction that we have all set the course for a successful future," he said.

Deutsche has more recently entered calmer waters after an overhaul that trimmed its investment bank and cut costs by shedding thousands of staff. It has posted seven consecutive quarters of profit, its longest streak in the black since 2012.

But control problems continue to plague the bank, despite efforts to beef up safeguards, something Wynaendts plans to focus on strengthening further.

Introducing himself to shareholders, Wynaendts said the bank had seen "turbulent times but turned around" and would "maintain a strong focus on costs and controls."

Andreas Thomae, a portfolio manager at Deka, which is a big Deutsche investor, is set to tell shareholders he hopes Wynaendts will steer the bank "through a somewhat calmer phase."

But in a reminder of past problems, prosecutors and federal police last month searched Deutsche's headquarters in a raid linked to suspicions of money laundering.

Deutsche said at the time that the search was related to suspicious transactions it had itself passed on to authorities and that it was cooperating fully.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Deutsche Bank begins a new epoch on Thursday as Chairman Paul Achleitner leaves after a rocky decade during which Germany's largest lender lost billions and saw its share price plummet.
deutsche bank, chairman paul achleitner
337
2022-03-19
Thursday, 19 May 2022 06:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved