Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill to dissolve Walt Disney World’s private government, after the entertainment giant criticized a measure that critics have derisively dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

He did so as he also signed off on the "Stop WOKE Act," which takes effect on July 1 and prohibits Florida’s public schools and private businesses from making people feel uncomfortable or guilty over race, sex, or national origin.

The new Disney action eliminates the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the 55-year-old Disney government is known, as well as a handful of other similar districts by June 2023. The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its future. This, after DINEY took a stand against Florida action to stop LGBTQ discussions in schools.

"We believe in education, not indoctrination," DeSantis said at a news conference, reports say. "We believe an important component of freedom in the state of Florida is the freedom from having oppressive ideologies opposed upon you without your consent."

The Disney action could have huge tax implications for the company, a Florida mainstay whose theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, and serves to further sour the relationship between the Republican-led government and a major political player in the state.

The crackdown came after Disney took issue with Florida's adoption of the Parental Rights in Education law, which restricts discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools. Florida's Republican governor and GOP-led legislature have staked out the subject as central to American culture wars, insisting that children, particularly the youngest ones, are too vulnerable to suggestion and too young to grasp the implications of the complex, potentially life-altering topic.

Disney itself has been under fire from its employees for not advocating strongly enough for LGBTQ representation and rights. But as it has stepped up its opposition to Florida's parental rights law, it has triggered a different kind of reaction, from conservatives who say parents, not educators or major entertainment conglomerates, should be the ones to decide when or if LGBTQ discussions with youngsters are appropriate.

In the middle of the clash, D9sney's stock value has slipped. The stock is down $3.35 (2.75%) Friday, $11.75 (9%) in the past week, $19 (14%) in the past month and $53.74 (31%) in the past six months

