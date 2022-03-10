×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Vaccines | department of justice

Justice Dept. Taps Chief Prosecutor to Lead COVID Fraud Probes

DOJ
(Getty Images)

Thursday, 10 March 2022 02:34 PM

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday tapped federal prosecutor Kevin A. Chambers to lead the department's efforts to help investigate fraudsters who used the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to bilk government assistance programs.

Currently Associate Deputy AG

Chambers' appointment as the Justice Department's chief pandemic fraud prosecutor was previewed by President Joe Biden during last week's State of the Union address.

Chambers currently serves as the associate deputy attorney general, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He worked as an assistant U.S. attorney from 2010 through 2014, and then worked at the law firm of Latham & Watkins. From June 2018 through January 2021, he served as the co-chair of the firm's Washington, D.C., litigation and trial department.

The Justice Department said Chambers intends to focus his efforts on larger-scale criminal enterprises and foreign actors, and that he will be setting up strike teams to prepare for the next wave of cases.

COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force

Tackling criminal and civil fraud stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic has been a Justice Department priority.

In May 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland launched a COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force. That group, led by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, will meet on Thursday and formally announce Chambers' new role.

Many of the fraud cases the department investigates are pegged to U.S. government assistance programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, unemployment insurance and Medicare.

To date, the Justice Department said its enforcement efforts have alleged fraud tied to $8 billion in pandemic relief.

It has brought over 1,000 criminal cases involving losses of $1.1 billion, and charged more than 1,800 individuals and businesses in civil litigation alleging fraud in more than $6 billion worth of loans.

Safeguarding the Taxpayer-Funded Program

“We will continue to hold accountable those who seek to exploit the pandemic for personal gain, to protect vulnerable populations, and to safeguard the integrity of taxpayer-funded programs," Garland said in a statement.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday tapped federal prosecutor Kevin A. Chambers to lead the department's efforts to help investigate fraudsters who used the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to bilk government assistance programs.
department of justice, covid fraud
320
2022-34-10
Thursday, 10 March 2022 02:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved