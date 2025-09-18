WATCH TV LIVE

Dems Want FCC Chair to Resign for Pressuring ABC

Brendan Carr, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, May 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Aaron Schwartz/AP)

Thursday, 18 September 2025 09:30 AM EDT

Democratic leaders in the U.S. House Thursday called on the chair of the Federal Communications Commission to resign after he pressured Walt Disney and ABC affiliates to stop airing "Jimmy Kimmel Live" after the late-night show host made comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other leaders said FCC Chair Brendan Carr has "disgraced the office he holds by bullying ABC, the employer of Jimmy Kimmel, and forcing the company to bend the knee to the Trump administration."

In March, congressional Democrats sought documents from Carr as part of a probe into what they called "sham" investigations into media outlets including CBS, NBC and ABC to try to intimidate the news media.

