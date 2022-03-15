×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Vaccines | delta | united

Delta, United Raise Revenue Forecasts on Travel Recovery

Delta
(AP)

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 07:02 AM

Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. raised their current-quarter revenue forecasts on Tuesday, betting on a recovery in air travel following an Omicron-induced slump.

Delta said it expects first-quarter adjusted revenue to be about 78% of pre-pandemic level versus 72% to 76% it had forecast earlier.

Separately, United Airlines Holdings Inc said it expects a fall in first-quarter operating revenue to be at the "better" end of its prior forecast of 20% and 25% drop versus pre-pandemic levels.

The airline, though, cut its full-year capacity forecast due to rising fuel prices and aircraft delivery delays.

United now expects 2022 capacity to be down in the high single digits versus 2019. It had previously cut capacity forecast in January.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. raised their current-quarter revenue forecasts on Tuesday, betting on a recovery in air travel following an omicron-induced slump.
delta, united, travel and leisure, post-pandemic economic recovery
121
2022-02-15
Tuesday, 15 March 2022 07:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved