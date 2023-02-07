×
Tags: delta pay | airline travel

Delta to Bump Employee Pay by 5%

(AP)

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 02:01 PM EST

Delta Air Lines Inc. said Tuesday it would bump the pay of its employees by 5%.

Airlines are struggling to navigate worker shortages and adverse weather amid strong demand for air travel.

Delta's raise includes a 5% base pay increase for ground and flight attendant employees worldwide at all steps of the pay scale and a 5% pool for eligible merit employees worldwide, the airline's chief executive Ed Bastian wrote in a memo to employees.

Shares of Delta were down nearly 2% in afternoon trade.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 07 February 2023 02:01 PM
