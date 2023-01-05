Delta to Offer Free Wi-Fi Starting Next Month

Delta Air Lines will offer Wi-Fi to most passengers for free, beginning Feb. 1, Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced Thursday at the CES show in Las Vegas.



“It’s going to be free. It’s going to be fast, and it’s going to be available for everyone,” Bastian said at the gigantic consumer electronics trade show, Thrifty Traveler reports. “It doesn’t matter what price you paid for your seat.”



Eighty percent of Delta’s domestic planes are equipped with Wi-Fi, and Delta will expand free Wi-Fi to all of its international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024, Bastian said.



Delta is the first of the Big Four airlines in the U.S., which includes American, Southwest and United, to offer free Wi-Fi to all. The airline has been looking into how to make Wi-Fi available to customers since 2018.



JetBlue offers free Wi-Fi, and Hawaiian Airlines has partnered with SpaceX’s Starlink to offer free internet later this year.



All a passenger needs to do to go online, is to create a free Delta SkyMiles account, enabling Delta to capture consumer inflation and target them with promotions.