Delta Resumes Dividend After Pandemic Suspension

Delta Air Lines said Thursday it would pay a quarterly dividend, resuming a payout that the carrier had suspended in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dividend, of $0.10 per share, will be paid on Aug. 7 to to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, the carrier said.

The resumption of the payout reflects Delta's progress on its three-year financial plan, the company said.

The move comes as Delta forecast that strong summer travel demand will result in higher-than-expected profit for the quarter through June.