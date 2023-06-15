×
Delta Resumes Dividend After Pandemic Suspension

(AP)

Thursday, 15 June 2023 08:34 AM EDT

Delta Air Lines said Thursday it would pay a quarterly dividend, resuming a payout that the carrier had suspended in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dividend, of $0.10 per share, will be paid on Aug. 7 to to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, the carrier said.

The resumption of the payout reflects Delta's progress on its three-year financial plan, the company said.

The move comes as Delta forecast that strong summer travel demand will result in higher-than-expected profit for the quarter through June.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


