WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dell | earnings | ai | servers

Dell Beats Q2 Estimates on Strong AI Server Demand

Dell Beats Q2 Estimates on Strong AI Server Demand
(AP)

Thursday, 29 August 2024 04:31 PM EDT

Dell Technologies beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue Thursday, driven by strong demand for its AI-powered servers amid a recovering personal computer market.

Shares of the Round Rock, Texas-based company rose nearly 4% in extended trading.

Dell has capitalized on increasing demand for its AI servers, which are powered by Nvidia's graphics processors. These servers are designed to meet the growing computing needs of AI systems, including training language models.

Revenue for the second-quarter ended Aug 2 rose about 9% to $25.03 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $24.53 billion, according to LSEG data.

"AI-optimized server demand was $3.2 billion, up 23% sequentially, and $5.8 billion year to date. Backlog was $3.8 billion, and our pipeline has grown to several multiples of our backlog," Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said in a statement.

Dell's revenue for the infrastructure solutions group, which includes its storage, software and server offerings, rose about 38% to a record $11.65 billion. In contrast, revenue for the client solutions group - home to PCs - fell about 4% to $12.41 billion.

The global PC market continued to recover in the second quarter, with total shipments rising 3.4% from a year earlier to 62.8 million units, according to research firm Canalys.

The results come after a Reuters exclusive report that said Dell is again exploring a possible sale of cybersecurity firm SecureWorks, following previous unsuccessful attempts to find a buyer.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Dell Technologies beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue Thursday, driven by strong demand for its AI-powered servers amid a recovering personal computer market.
dell, earnings, ai, servers
234
2024-31-29
Thursday, 29 August 2024 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved