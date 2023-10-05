Left-Wing Activism Turns Corporate America Racist

A recent report from Bloomberg revealed that in 2021 and 2022, just 6% of new jobs at S&P 100 companies went to white applicants.

Considering that whites make up 77% of the labor force, that means that there was active discrimination taking place at these companies in order to produce this result. In fact, shockingly, companies admit that this is exactly what happened.

Bloomberg’s report notes that politics was behind this hiring effort.

Bloomberg News: For a brief moment in 2020, much of corporate America united around a common goal: to address the stark racial imbalances in their workplaces. Mass protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd led to a flurry of company promises, both specific and vague, to hire and promote more Black people and others from underrepresented groups. Exclusive analysis by Bloomberg News shows how many of the biggest public companies did.

These companies not only discriminated against white people after the 2020 riots, but they financially supported the riots that destroyed small businesses and private property in major cities across the country.

Microsoft, one of the S&P 100 companies covered in Bloomberg’s report, donated $250,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which helped secure the release of rioters as well as over 60 violent criminals who were all convicted of crimes separate from the riots.

It’s no surprise that America’s largest corporations share the same goals as the Democratic Party. If the Democratic Party wants racial quotas and the support of anti-policing organizations, then many corporations will oblige. In order to confront the vague and subjective “systemic racism”, corporations have become actively racist. They will ignore meritocracy in favor of affirmative action, and we can expect a continued decrease in quality of the marketplace as a result.

Air travel is one of the areas that has experienced the greatest tangible decrease in quality over the past few years, with passengers saying they are more frustrated than ever and what are airlines like United doing to fix these issues?

Well, instead of analyzing their practices and improving their systems, they’re focusing on ensuring that 50% of their new pilot candidates are “women and people of color.” Do you really care about the color of your pilot? Or do you want the simple assurance that they will operate the plane in a timely, safe, and excellent manner?

The more that companies focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, the less time and resource they can dedicate to excellence and the providing of value to their customers.

People have a right to know the values of the companies they are shopping with. If you shop with a business listed at PublicSq.com, you know your hard-earned dollars won’t support discrimination. Every business on PublicSq. agrees that "people should be seen for their character, not their skin color, gender, or ethnicity."

Transparency is necessary as politics and business continue to blend together. Major corporations should disclose all the charities they support.

Corporations have taken it upon themselves to add racial quotas to the American workforce, to support abortion, and push a radical transgender agenda. We’ve taken the opposite approach.

In an ideal world, stores would have a version of the “nutritional information” on their windows letting us know what sort of political projects they support. In the meantime, consumers can use PublicSq. and know that every business in our marketplace stands against anti-American values, embraces meritocracy, and would never discriminate in the hiring process.



_______________

Michael Seifert is the founder and CEO of PublicSq.