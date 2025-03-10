The Defense Giants Set to Benefit as Europe Rearms

The European Union’s $939 billion “ReArm Europe Plan” will be a boon for dozens of defense contractors as the continent buys air defenses, artillery, missiles, ammunition drones, anti-drone systems and cybersecurity software, Fortune reports.

“Europe is ready to massively boost its defense spending,” said European Commission President Ursula conder Leyen when announcing Rearm Europe. “Both, to respond to the short-term urgency to act and to support Ukraine, but also to address the long-term need to take on much more responsibility for our own European security.”

As a result, Fortune has compiled the following list of some of Europe’s largest defense players that may benefit as Europe rearms.

Airbus

Airbus, the Toulouse, France-based company famous for its civilian planes, also serves the defense industry and generated nearly $75 billion in revenue last year, $13 billion of which was from defense.

Airbus produces craft and tanks for land, air, sea, space and cyberspace. It is also working on unmanned platforms, such as Europe’s Future Combat Air System.

BAE Systems

The Camberley, United Kingdom-based BAE Systems had $34 billion in revenue in 2024 producing military defense systems for air, land, cybersecurity, intelligence, electronics and the sea. This includes precision munitions and artillery, missile launchers, precision imaging, electronic warfare and reconnaissance sensors.

BAE is a partner in the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet consortium and the F-35 stealth fighter, with Lockheed Martin being the prime contractor on the latter.

Dassault Aviation

Dassault, headquartered in Paris and with $6.71 billion in revenue in 2024, is most famous for its Mirage and Rafale fighter jets. It is also holds the prime contract for France’s unmanned aircraft, nEUROn.

Fincantieri

Fincantieri of Trieste, Italy is considered one of the world’s top shipbuilders. Its estimated 2024 revenue, yet to be reported, is expected to be $8.66 billion.

Fincantieri is planning to expand its naval defense technology, including submarine and underwater technology, AI-driven autonomous underwater missions, and advanced subsea communication networks.

Leonardo

Leonardo of Rome, Italy, generated $22.65 billion in sales last year, primarily from its helicopters.

It is part of the Global Combat Air Program that includes BAE Systems and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of Japan. These two companies are working on the next generation of fighter aircraft.

Leonardo is working with Turkey’s Baykar to make unmanned aerial vehicles, which they believe will reach $100 billion in the EU in the next 10 years.

Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall, based in Dusseldorf, Germany, is an automotive and arms manufacturer that produced $9.57 billion in revenue in 2024.

Rheinmetall makes tanks, air defense systems, self-driving ground vehicles, funds, missiles and bombs. One of its most famous products is the Panther KF51 battle tank.

Saab

Saab of Stockholm, Sweden, not only makes cars but also missiles, advanced submarines, sensors, command systems, electronics, the Gripen fighter jet, and is working on unmanned systems. In 2024, it had nearly $6 billion in revenue.

Safran

Safran of Paris had $29.58 billion in revenue in 2024. It offers navigation technologies, electro-optical systems, targeting systems, parachutes, the Patroller tactical drone, and missile propulsion systems.

Thales

Based in Meudon, France, Thales specializes in aerospace, defense, digital identity and ground transportation, with revenues of $22.3 billion in 2024.

Thales is famous for its space systems but also does extensive work in military. In January, it announced it will spearhead SEACURE in Europe to enhance Europe’s underwater warfare capabilities.