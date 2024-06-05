Deere Announces Job Cuts to Tackle Slowing Farm Equipment Demand

Deere & Co said Wednesday it would cut an unspecified number of production and salaried jobs to save costs as it grapples with a downturn in farm equipment demand.

The cuts will reduce "overlap and redundancy in roles and responsibilities," Deere disclosed in a filing, following media reports from the past week about layoffs.

The news comes weeks after the company trimmed its annual profit forecast for the second time and projected steeper declines in sales of large agriculture equipment.

Lower crop prices are leaving agriculture equipment sellers with an excess of unsold tractors and combines, leading some to offer discounts and suspend new orders.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has also forecast farm income would slide 25.5% to $116.1 billion this year from 2023.