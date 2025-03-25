DeepSeek's AI Upgrade Intensifies OpenAI Rivalry

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek released a major upgrade to its V3 large language model, intensifying competition with U.S. tech leaders like OpenAI and Anthropic.

The new model, DeepSeek-V3-0324, was made available through AI development platform Hugging Face, marking the company's latest push to establish itself in the rapidly evolving AI market.

The latest model demonstrates significant improvements in areas such as reasoning and coding capabilities compared to its predecessor, with benchmark tests showing enhanced performance across multiple technical metrics published on Hugging Face.

DeepSeek has rapidly emerged as a notable player in the global AI landscape in recent months, releasing a series of models that compete with Western counterparts while offering lower operational costs.

The company launched its V3 model in December, followed by the release of its R1 model in January.