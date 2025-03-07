US Likely to Ban DeepSeek From Government Devices: WSJ

The Trump administration is likely to ban Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek from U.S. government devices over national-security concerns, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing unnamed sources.

U.S. officials are worried about DeepSeek's handling of user data, which the company says it stores in servers located in China, the report said.

Administration officials were also considering banning the chatbot from app stores and putting limits on how U.S.-based cloud service providers could offer DeepSeek's AI models to their customers, the Journal said, adding that those discussions were still at an early stage.

DeepSeek's low-cost AI models triggered a major sell-off in global equity markets in January, as investors worried that its arrival could threaten current AI market leaders.