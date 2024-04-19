WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: david zaslav | warner brothers discovery | salary

Warner Bros Discovery CEO Was Paid $50M in 2023

Warner Bros Discovery CEO Was Paid $50M in 2023
David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros., attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Friday, 19 April 2024 12:47 PM EDT

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav's annual compensation rose nearly 27% to $49.7 million in 2023, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed Friday.

The rise in pay was partly related to the loss-making media conglomerate's decision to align its executive compensation to focus more on debt reduction and free cash flow.

Warner Bros Discovery reported an 86% jump in free cash flow to $6.16 billion in 2023, partially because of lower spending during the Hollywood strikes that had paralyzed production for months.

The company reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss in February, pressured by the decline of cable TV, a weak advertising market and the fallout from the Hollywood strikes.

Zaslav received stock awards of $23.1 million in 2023, compared with $12 million in 2022. Shares of the company rose 20% last year.

Although Zaslav's pay rose from 2022, it dwarfs his 2021 compensation of $246.5 million.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav's annual compensation rose nearly 27% to $49.7 million in 2023, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed Friday.
david zaslav, warner brothers discovery, salary
150
2024-47-19
Friday, 19 April 2024 12:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved