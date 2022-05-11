×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dallas federal reserve bank president robert kaplan | lorie logan

Dallas Fed Picks New York Fed's Logan as New Chief

Lorie Logan
Lorie Logan, currently chief of the New York Fed's market operations, is replacing Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan, pictured here, effective Aug. 22. (AP)

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 01:34 PM

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas on Wednesday named Lorie Logan as its next president, filling a vacancy since last fall when the Robert Kaplan resigned as the bank's chief after an outcry over the ethics of his active stocks trading during the pandemic.

Logan, who as chief of the New York Fed's market operations currently oversees the implementation of the central bank's rate policies and balance sheet operations through the policysetting committee's System Open Market Account, will start her job on Aug. 22, the Dallas Fed said in a statement, in time for the Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas on Wednesday named Lorie Logan as its next president, filling a vacancy since last fall when the Robert Kaplan resigned as the bank's chief after an outcry over the ethics of his active stocks trading during the pandemic
dallas federal reserve bank president robert kaplan, lorie logan
100
2022-34-11
Wednesday, 11 May 2022 01:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved