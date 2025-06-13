WATCH TV LIVE

Supplier Cyberattack Leaves Empty Shelves at Whole Foods Stores

Friday, 13 June 2025 05:18 PM EDT

Whole Foods is among retail grocers across the country experiencing shortages after a major supplier was hit by a cyberattack. Rhode Island-based United Natural Foods, Inc. reported the attack on June 5 in a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NBC News reported that since then, Whole Foods and other natural food outlets across the country are left with product shortages.

UNFI said in its filing with the SEC that once the online breach was discovered, it initiated "containment measures, including proactively taking certain systems offline, which has temporarily impacted the Company's ability to fulfill and distribute customer orders."

A UNFI spokesperson told NBC News that recovery work was in progress, but there was no way of knowing when its systems would be back online and deliveries resumed.

Cyberattacks, including ransomware attacks, have been reported across the globe in recent months. Computer Weekly reported in May that U.S. companies were being targeted by a hacking collective known as Scattered Spider, which was blamed for ransomware attacks in Europe before setting its sights on American firms. That information was attributed to Google's Threat Intelligence Group.

GTIG did not identify the U.S. businesses it knew had been hacked or where cyberattacks had been attempted, due to security issues.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

Friday, 13 June 2025 05:18 PM
