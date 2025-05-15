WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cvs | rite | aid | pacific | northwest | bid

CVS Bids for Rite Aid Stores, Patient Data

CVS Bids for Rite Aid Stores, Patient Data
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Thursday, 15 May 2025 03:00 PM EDT

Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health has bid for a significant number of stores and patient data in the Pacific Northwest from bankrupt pharmacy chain operator Rite Aid, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

CVS put in a bid for stores in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, as well as patient prescription information, Rite Aid Chief Executive Officer Matthew Schroeder told employees, according to a recording of the meeting reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Rite Aid has also received multiple bids on some of its pharmacy assets, such as patient data and inventory, from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Albertsons, Kroger , Giant Eagle and others, Schroeder said, according to the report.

Schroeder said Rite Aid is not going to emerge from bankruptcy and said that the company will no longer exist after its assets are sold, the report added.

Rite Aid and the bidders did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health has bid for a significant number of stores and patient data in the Pacific Northwest from bankrupt pharmacy chain operator Rite Aid, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.
cvs, rite, aid, pacific, northwest, bid
146
2025-00-15
Thursday, 15 May 2025 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved