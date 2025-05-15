CVS Bids for Rite Aid Stores, Patient Data

Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health has bid for a significant number of stores and patient data in the Pacific Northwest from bankrupt pharmacy chain operator Rite Aid, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

CVS put in a bid for stores in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, as well as patient prescription information, Rite Aid Chief Executive Officer Matthew Schroeder told employees, according to a recording of the meeting reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Rite Aid has also received multiple bids on some of its pharmacy assets, such as patient data and inventory, from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Albertsons, Kroger , Giant Eagle and others, Schroeder said, according to the report.

Schroeder said Rite Aid is not going to emerge from bankruptcy and said that the company will no longer exist after its assets are sold, the report added.

Rite Aid and the bidders did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.