Sen. Warren Urges FTC to Review CVS-Oak Street Deal

A CVS pharmacy in Pittsburgh (AP)

Wednesday, 22 March 2023 08:10 AM EDT

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has urged the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to review CVS Health Corp.'s $9.5-billion acquisition of Oak Street Health Inc as well as other merger deals in the sector, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.

The Oak Street deals was CVS' third largest deal in the last decade and follows similar moves by rivals Walgreens Boots Alliance, Cigna Corp and UnitedHealth Group Inc as the focus on primary and urgent care delivery has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warren warned that consolidation may not lead to promised benefits, the report said.

CVS and Senator Warren's office were not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for comment.

When the CVS-Oak Street deal was announced last month, the two companies expected to close it this year.

CVS' planned buyout of Signify Health, which provides home assessments mainly for patients enrolled in Medicare, has been under a lengthy antitrust review since its announcement in September.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


