US Treasury Seeks Information on Digital Asset Risks

US Treasury Seeks Information on Digital Asset Risks
Under Secretary of the Treasury for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/AP)

Tuesday, 12 July 2022 03:53 PM EDT

The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday said it was seeking comment on the on the risks and opportunities posed by digital assets as it seeks to prepare a report for President Joe Biden on the implications of developments such as cryptocurrencies.

"For consumers, digital assets may present potential benefits, such as faster payments, as well as potential risks, including risks related to frauds and scams,” Treasury Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang said in a statement.

Click Here to comment on this article
