Tags: cruises

CDC Eases Warnings for Cruises as New COVID Infections Fall

(Getty)

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 05:57 PM

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday eased its warnings for cruise ships by a notch from the highest level, seven weeks after the health agency advised Americans against going on cruises.

The CDC made the decision in response to a decline in COVID-19 cases on ships, but still recommended that people who were not up to date with vaccines avoid cruises.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in the United States, with 168,485 new infections reported on average each day, or about 21% of the peak, with the highest daily average reported on Jan. 14.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 15 February 2022 05:57 PM
