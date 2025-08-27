WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: crowdstrike | earnings

CrowdStrike's Q3 Revenue Forecast Disappoints

CrowdStrike's Q3 Revenue Forecast Disappoints
(Richard Drew/AP)

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 04:52 PM EDT

CrowdStrike forecast for third-quarter revenue disappointed Wednesday, a sign of cautious spending by clients facing economic uncertainty, sending its shares down nearly 7% in extended trading.

The cybersecurity company expects current-quarter revenue to be between $1.21 billion and $1.22 billion, broadly in line with analysts' average estimate of $1.23 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company has said some customers were taking longer to approve deals and were relying on previously granted support programs following last year's Windows outage, creating a short-term gap between contracted business and revenue recognition.

Its second-quarter revenue rose 21% to $1.17 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $1.15 billion.

The adjusted profit of 93 cents per share exceeded estimates of 83 cents apiece for the quarter ended July 31.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
CrowdStrike forecast for third-quarter revenue dissapointed Wednesday, signaling cautious spending by clients facing economic uncertainty.
crowdstrike, earnings
125
2025-52-27
Wednesday, 27 August 2025 04:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved