credit suisse rescue plan

Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Suisse Rescue Plan

Credit Suisse offices in Zurich, Switzerland (AP)

Wednesday, 12 April 2023 08:34 AM EDT

Switzerland's parliament Wednesday rejected a Credit Suisse rescue package that included 109 billion Swiss francs ($120.87 billion)in financial guarantees in a largely symbolic vote as the government commitment, made using emergency law, can not be overturned.

Although parliament's upper house earlier on Wednesday retrospectively approved the measures, the lower house rejected them for the second time after already voting against them on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9018 Swiss francs)

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 12 April 2023 08:34 AM
