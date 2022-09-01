×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: credit suisse layoffs | restructuring | inflation | scandal

Credit Suisse Weighs Cutting 5,000 Jobs

Credit Suisse Weighs Cutting 5,000 Jobs
(AP)

Thursday, 01 September 2022 11:12 AM EDT

Credit Suisse is weighing plans to eliminate around 5,000 jobs across the group — around one job in 10 — as part of a cost-cutting drive at the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The discussions are ongoing and the number of reductions could still change, the person said.

The bank declined to comment beyond its previous remark that it would give an update on its comprehensive strategy review with third-quarter earnings and that any reporting on potential outcomes before then was speculative.

Credit Suisse in July named asset management boss Ulrich Koerner as its new CEO, who is tasked with scaling back investment banking and cutting more than $1 billion in costs to help the bank recover from a string of scandals and losses.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank has dubbed 2022 a "transition" year with a change of top management, restructuring aimed at further trimming investment banking and bulking up its flagship wealth management business.

A new strategic review announced in July, the bank's second in less than a year, will evaluate options for its securitised products business to attract third-party capital while reaffirming its commitment to asset management.

Credit Suisse shares, which have fallen by more than 40% this year, were down 3.5% in late trading after touching an all-time low amid a selloff in the banking sector.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Credit Suisse is weighing plans to eliminate around 5,000 jobs across the group - around one job in 10 - as part of a cost-cutting drive at the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
credit suisse layoffs, restructuring, inflation, scandal
222
2022-12-01
Thursday, 01 September 2022 11:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved