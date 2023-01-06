7 Steps to Improve Your Credit Score

There isn’t anything you can do to change inflation, currently at 7.1%, and how that’s increased the interest you owe on your credit cards, car loan and mortgage.



But by upgrading your credit score, you can lower the interest rates you pay, in some cases significantly, Money magazine reports.



A person with a “fair” credit score of 620, for example, and a 8.284% fixed-rate 30-year mortgage of $350,000, would pay $2,638 a month.



A person with an “excellent” score of 740 with the same loan will qualify for a rate of 7.12% and owe $2,357 a month, or $281 less.



Credit scores—be they from any one of the three credit bureaus, Experian, TransUnion and Equifax—range from 300 to 850. Seven hundred and above is considered “good”; 740-799 is “very good”; and 800 and above is “excellent.”



Here are seven steps you can take to boost your numbers and pay less to creditors:



1.) Pay your bills on time



Experian says payment history is, hands down, the most important factor for your credit score, also sometimes called FICO, which stands for Fair Isaac Corp., the entity that created the rating.



“You want to avoid things like late payments—defaults, repossessions, foreclosures and third-party collections,” John Ulzheimer, a credit expert who worked for FICO and Equifax, tells Money. “And filing bankruptcy is a horrible idea. Anything that would indicate non-performance of a liability is going to harm your credit score.”



2.) Keep your credit utilization rate low



Creditors don’t want to see you racking up too much debt on your credit lines. Use only 10% of your credit, Ulzheimer recommends. Better yet, emulate those with the highest credit ratings and use just 7%, he adds.



If you have high balances on multiple cards, it might be worth consolidating them on a balance transfer credit card with an introductory 0% interest rate—but stay on top of the credit card’s terms.



3.) Leave old accounts open

Once people pay off a credit card or student debt, they’re quick to get rid of any trace of it. After struggling with payments for years, that’s understandable—but possibly not advisable.



Any track record of steady payments could actually help your credit rating.



“Having an account with a long history and solid track record of paying bills on time, every time, are they types of responsible habits lenders and creditors look for,” says Nancy Bistritz-Balkan, vice president of communications and consumer education at Equifax.



4.) Take advantage of score-boosting programs



Experian Boost and UltraFICO are free programs that enable consumers to draw in information from credit sources that the bureaus typically don’t look at, like phone charges and utilities.



5.) Only apply for the credit you need



Every time you apply for a line of credit, what’s called a “hard inquiry” is pulled on your report. If these rack up and extend beyond 14-45 days, depending on the bureau, it can lower your score.



Lenders and creditors read this as: you are taking on too much debt.



Instead, try to get a pre-approval or pre-qualification if you want additional credit. That will result in a “soft inquiry” and won’t have as much of an impact on your credit score.



6.) Be patient



Know that good credit is built up over years, sometimes decades. But also know, it takes a really long time to repair a bad score—and only a short amount of time to ruin a good rating.



7.) Monitor your credit

It doesn’t hurt to check your credit for mistakes or big swings every few months.



Because the credit bureaus do make mistakes, The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) earlier this week recommended that Experian, Equifax and TransUnion be far more responsive to consumers after logging almost half a million complaints in a year combined.