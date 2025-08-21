WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: cracker | barrel | new | logo | rebrand | efforts

Cracker Barrel Rebrand Includes New Logo

Cracker Barrel Rebrand Includes New Logo
The new Cracker Barrel logo is displayed on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in NY. (AP Photo/Wyatte Grantham-Philips)

Thursday, 21 August 2025 03:08 PM EDT

Cracker Barrel is marching forward with an ongoing makeover. And to the dismay of some fans, the chain's new logo now ditches the barrel itself.

Or rather, the drawing many have associated with Cracker Barrel over the years. The man leaning on that barrel is also gone, as are the words “Old Country Store.” Instead, the new emblem features a simpler design with just “Cracker Barrel” written on a gold background, which also has a semi-updated shape.

“Anchored in Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown tones, the updated visuals will appear across menus and marketing collateral," the Tennessee-based company wrote in a Tuesday announcement. Cracker Barrel added that its logo is "now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all.”

According to Cracker Barrel, this latest look marks the brand's “fifth evolution” of its logo to date. It was unveiled as part of a campaign from the company called “All the More,” which also advertises some new fall menu items.

Cracker Barrel has been working on a wider rebrand for some time. Beyond a new logo, that's included remodeling its country-style restaurants and retail stores. The company began ramping up this overhaul last year by swapping out older, more antique-filled designs with lighter paint and modern furniture.

Founded in 1969, Cracker Barrel operates nearly 660 locations across the U.S. today. Those attached to the chain's previous look have been quick to express ire about both the new logo and restaurant remodels online.

“Our values haven’t changed, and the heart and soul of Cracker Barrel haven’t changed,” Cracker Barrel said in a statement sent to The Associated Press on Thursday. The company added that the man on its former logo, known as Uncle Herschel, “remains front and center in our restaurants and on our menu," as he represents “The Herschel Way,” which is “the foundation of how our 70,000 plus employees provide the country hospitality for which we are known.”

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were down 8% Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Cracker Barrel is marching forward with an ongoing makeover. And to the dismay of some fans, the chain's new logo now ditches the barrel itself.
cracker, barrel, new, logo, rebrand, efforts
339
2025-08-21
Thursday, 21 August 2025 03:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved