Goldman Sachs to Require Boosters, COVID Tests of Employees

Goldman Sachs
(Getty Images)

Monday, 27 December 2021 03:43 PM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start requiring employees and visitors to its offices get booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine starting next year, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Starting in February, anyone eligible to receive a booster shot will be required to have received one in order to enter Goldman offices, Bloomberg reported, citing an internal memo.

Starting in January, the bank will require staff to get tested twice weekly for COVID, according to the report. It was not immediately clear if the policy applied to offices worldwide or just in the United States.

The bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Over the last seven days, the average number of new cases in the United States, where Goldman Sachs is based, has surged 55% to over 205,000 new infections per day, according to a Reuters tally.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


