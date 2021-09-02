×
U.S. to Invest $3B in COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Chain

Moderna vaccine
A White House official says the U.S. will invest $3 billion in the world's COVID-19 vaccine pipeline. (AP)

Thursday, 02 September 2021 03:33 PM

The U.S. plans to invest $3 billion in the vaccine supply chain as it continues to work to position the United States as a leading supplier of vaccines for the world, a top U.S. health official said on Thursday.

The funding, which will begin to be distributed in the coming weeks, will focus on manufacturers of the inputs used in COVID-19 vaccine production as well as facilities that fill and package vaccine vials, White House COVID adviser Jeffrey Zients said during a news conference.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Ahmed Aboulenein and Lisa Lambert in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Leslie Adler)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 02 September 2021 03:33 PM
