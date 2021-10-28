×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: China | Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Money | Vaccines | COVID-19 vaccine for children | Pfizer-BioNTech

US Awards Pfizer Contract for 50 Million Kids' COVID Vaccines

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for children
A child reacts to a jab of coronavirus vaccine at a primary school in Handan city in north China's Hebei province Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. China has asked children aged between three and eleven to get vaccinated for the pandemic. (AP)

Thursday, 28 October 2021 07:30 AM

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday they expect to deliver 50 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government by April-end, as the country prepares to vaccinate children.

The move comes after a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Tuesday to recommend its authorization for the vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. The agency's decision on the vaccine for the age group is awaited.

If authorized and subsequently recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory panel, the companies said they expect to then begin shipping the vaccine immediately, in 10 microgram pediatric doses, as directed by the U.S. government.

The U.S. government has so far secured 600 million doses of the vaccine for use within the country and additional 1 billion doses for donation to low- and lower-middle-income countries.

The drugmakers said they expect initial clinical trial data on the vaccine's use in children -- aged 2 to less than 5 years, and 6 months to less than 2 years -- is expected in the fourth quarter this year or early first quarter of 2022.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE announced Thursday they expect to deliver 50 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government by April-end, as the country prepares to vaccinate children.
COVID-19 vaccine for children, Pfizer-BioNTech
193
2021-30-28
Thursday, 28 October 2021 07:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved