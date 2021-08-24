Fauci Sees 'Prolonged' Protection From Third Dose: Virus Update

White House Covid adviser Anthony Fauci said a third vaccine dose from Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc. could lead to lasting protection. Israel lowered the minimum age for boosters to 30 from 40.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said measures currently in place to curb the virus remain sufficient, even as infection numbers tied to the spread of the delta variant are on the rise. The number of U.K. workers going to the office is increasing.

Traffic on China’s typically busy city streets has shown signs of a recovery after the country quashed a resurgence in cases. A study said India may face an unprecedented 600,000 new infections a day if the nation fails to boost the pace of shots.

Key Developments:

Greece Posts Biggest 1-Day Case Jump (11 a.m. NY)

Greece reported 4,608 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day jump since the beginning of the pandemic. Earlier, the country’s health minister announced measures for the upcoming autumn/winter period that target unvaccinated people, including a ban on entering indoor areas of eateries and entertainment venues, as well as all sports fields or stadiums. The Greek authorities fear a further increase in cases as people return to mainland urban areas from summer vacations on islands such as Crete, where the virus has spread throughout the holiday period.

Deloitte to Require Staff Vaccinations

Professional services firm Deloitte will require vaccination against Covid-19 for employees to enter its office beginning Oct. 11.

The requirement will go into effect seven weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine, the company said in a statement. Workers will have to disclose their vaccination status on a secure Deloitte website, Joe Ucuzoglu, chief executive officer of Deloitte US, said in an email to staff.

Occidental Extends Work-From-Home Plan

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is extending the work-from-home option through at least the end of October amid surging Covid-19 infections across the U.S. South.

U.S.-based employees that need to go into offices must be vaccinated or take weekly virus tests, the company said in an email. Occidental is headquartered in Houston, and it also has large offices in The Woodlands, a suburb north of the city.

Third Virus Shot May Bring Lasting Protection

Anthony Fauci said a third vaccine dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine could lead to lasting levels of protection against the virus. Speaking on MSNBC, he said that “it’s entirely conceivable” that a third dose “very well may allow for a rather prolonged period of protection.” He added that this means booster shots may not be needed “indefinitely.”

Israel Cases Top 1 Million, 10% of Population

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel topped 1 million on Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported. More than 9,800 people tested positive for the virus, close to the highest number recorded for a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, according to local media, meaning it has infected more than 10% of the population. Israel, with one of the earliest vaccination drives in the world, is currently inoculating people age 40 and over with a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

U.K. Vaccine Body Plans Booster Campaign

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation will probably authorize a Covid-19 vaccination booster campaign in stages, similar to the gradual approval of vaccines for teenagers, The Times reported, citing people close to the committee. Last month, it recommended that boosters be given to all over-50s and people with underlying conditions, a total of 32 million people. The committee is now increasingly of the view that fewer people will need the shots.

Australians Urged to Exit Covid ‘Cave’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is urging Australians to abandon Covid-19 precautions when vaccination rates hit thresholds later this year, even as academic modeling released Tuesday shows such a strategy could expose the nation to a wave of illness and death that it’s so far avoided.

Australia’s delta-fueled surge is showing little sign of slowing after 753 cases were reported by New South Wales state on Tuesday, slightly down from its record of 830 infections Sunday.

The virus is continuing to spread to other parts of Australia despite lockdown restrictions enforced on more than half the nation’s 26 million people. New Zealand is also enforcing stay-at-home orders after the outbreak that started in Sydney reached there.

China Reports Just One New Confirmed Local Case

China added only one confirmed local case in the central province of Henan, after zero new cases in the country a day earlier, containing one of the nation’s worst outbreaks since the virus first emerged in 2019.

A month of draconian measures appears to have ended the latest upsurge, but the question remains over how long the world’s second-largest economy can steer clear of the virus given the spread of the infectious delta variant overseas. The eastern city of Yangzhou, which was most affected by the latest outbreak, as well as Jiangsu province, no longer have any critical cases, according to local government statements.

Hong Kong will allow domestic workers from the Philippines and Indonesia to return in phases as the city will recognize vaccination records from other countries, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said. In another development, Hong Kong banned passenger flights from Dubai and Bangkok operated by Emirates from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6 after five people on a flight tested positive.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.