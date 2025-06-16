WATCH TV LIVE

CoverGirl Parent Coty Exploring Sale, WWD Reports

CoverGirl make-up on display in New York. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Monday, 16 June 2025 01:44 PM EDT

Beauty company Coty is seeking buyers for a sell-off in two parts, fashion trade publication WWD reported Monday, citing multiple industry sources.

The company intends to sell its luxury segment, which houses brands such as Hugo Boss, Gucci and Burberry, and, separately, its mass-market brands, including CoverGirl and Max Factor, the report said.

U.S.-listed shares of Coty jumped 7% during afternoon trading. However, its stock has fallen nearly 25% this year as the company grapples with a worsening macroeconomic environment and President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies.

The company cut its annual profit forecast and postponed its investor day in May, and said that although its tariff exposure was low, it planned to shift some production from Europe to the U.S. while broadening its sourcing of raw materials outside China.

Coty was in discussions with premium perfume maker Interparfums about the sale of its luxury business, the report said, adding that the talks were in early stages.

Coty and Interparfums did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


