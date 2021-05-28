Costco Bringing Back Free Samples in June

The latest sign American will no longer bear the taste of living in fear of the global coronavirus pandemic: Costco is bringing back free samples.

Even CNN cannot mask its excitement, filing a business story on the news from the company's earnings call Thursday.

Costco was well-known the free samples of its food items available to shoppers at its stores before the pandemic, but halted the process for the past 14 months, citing safety concerns.

The wholesale market chain is "beginning a phased return to full sampling," according to the report, with 170 locations resuming food samples in the first week of June. Then, "most of the remaining locations" will resume by the end of June, according to Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti.

"There will be some changes to how food is given out because of COVID-19," CNN Business wrote. "Galanti said they've implemented 'increased safety protocols' including the samples being prepared behind plexiglass, made in smaller batches, and distributed to customers one at a time."