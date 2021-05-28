×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Coronavirus | costco | free samples | covid 19 | pandemic | safety

Costco Bringing Back Free Samples in June

costco store front
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 28 May 2021 02:12 PM

The latest sign American will no longer bear the taste of living in fear of the global coronavirus pandemic: Costco is bringing back free samples.

Even CNN cannot mask its excitement, filing a business story on the news from the company's earnings call Thursday.

Costco was well-known the free samples of its food items available to shoppers at its stores before the pandemic, but halted the process for the past 14 months, citing safety concerns.

The wholesale market chain is "beginning a phased return to full sampling," according to the report, with 170 locations resuming food samples in the first week of June. Then, "most of the remaining locations" will resume by the end of June, according to Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti.

"There will be some changes to how food is given out because of COVID-19," CNN Business wrote. "Galanti said they've implemented 'increased safety protocols' including the samples being prepared behind plexiglass, made in smaller batches, and distributed to customers one at a time."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The latest sign American will no longer bear the taste of living in fear of the global coronavirus pandemic: Costco is bringing back free samples. Costco was well-known the free samples of food items available
costco, free samples, covid 19, pandemic, safety
167
2021-12-28
Friday, 28 May 2021 02:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved