WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: costco | earnings

Costco Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates

Costco Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 30 May 2024 04:34 PM EDT

Costco Wholesale beat third-quarter revenue expectations on Thursday, as cash-strapped consumers flocked to its warehouses to grab low-priced groceries and discretionary items.

The membership-only retailer saw resilient demand for its groceries and bakery items as consumers grappling with still-high cost of living preferred cooking more meals at home.

With consumers trading down to shop for low-priced goods across product categories, the company also saw steady demand for its low-priced discretionary items.

The company reported total revenue of $58.52 billion in the quarter ended May 12, compared with analysts' average estimate of $58.07 billion, according to LSEG data.

Costco also posted a profit of $3.78 per share, above estimates of $3.70.

The company's total comparable sales rose 6.5% on an adjusted basis in the quarter, compared to a 3.5% rise last year.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Costco Wholesale beat third-quarter revenue expectations on Thursday, as cash-strapped consumers flocked to its warehouses to grab low-priced groceries and discretionary items.
costco, earnings
131
2024-34-30
Thursday, 30 May 2024 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved