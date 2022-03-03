×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | costco earnings

Costco Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates

Costco
A Miami Costco (Getty Images)

Thursday, 03 March 2022 04:58 PM

Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp. beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as consumers returning to its stores splurged on high-margin items such as jewelry and home furnishing goods.

Sales at Costco, which relies heavily on customers seeking a treasure-hunt shopping experience at its cavernous warehouses, have benefited from consumers returning to its stores following the rollout of vaccines and easing of COVID-19 curbs.

There has been strong demand for high-margin items in recent months as social events and travel has resumed, boosting sales at Costco which does not boast of the e-commerce strength that big-box retailers like Walmart Inc and Target Corp have.

Total revenue rose to $51.90 billion in the second quarter, from $44.77 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $51.47 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $1.30 billion, or $2.92 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 13, from $951 million, or $2.14 per share, a year earlier.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp. beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as consumers returning to its stores splurged on high-margin items such as jewelry and home furnishing goods.
costco earnings
164
2022-58-03
Thursday, 03 March 2022 04:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved