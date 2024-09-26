WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: costco | earnings | budget | inflation

Costco Wholesale Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates

Costco Wholesale Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 26 September 2024 04:21 PM EDT

 Costco Wholesale missed market expectations for fourth-quarter revenue Thursday on cautious spending by budget-conscious customers at its membership-only stores, as well as an impact from lower gasoline prices.

Shares of the company were down marginally in volatile extended trading. They have gained about 37% so far this year.

While ultra-low prices on groceries and other kitchen staples is driving demand for essential products, consumer spending on big-ticket categories such as furniture, home and sporting goods has been choppy, hurting sales at Costco's warehouses.

The company's same-store sales are also taking a hit from lower gasoline prices, which squeeze their margins. They grew 5.4% in the reported period, compared with a 6.6% rise in the third quarter.

Costco reported quarterly revenue of $79.70 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $79.97 billion, according to LSEG data.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Costco Wholesale missed market expectations for fourth-quarter revenue Thursday on cautious spending by budget-conscious customers at its membership-only stores, as well as an impact from lower gasoline prices.
costco, earnings, budget, inflation
135
2024-21-26
Thursday, 26 September 2024 04:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved