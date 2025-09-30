CoreWeave Signs $14B AI Deal With Meta

CoreWeave has signed a $14 billion deal with Meta to supply computing power, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, underscoring the large costs of building out infrastructure to run and train large language models.

Shares of CoreWeave surged 9% following the news.

As a part of the agreement, CoreWeave will provide the Facebook-parent access to Nvidia's latest GB300 systems, the report said, citing an interview with the data center operator's CEO Michael Intrator.

CoreWeave and Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request' for comment.