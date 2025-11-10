WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: coreweave | earnings | ai

CoreWeave Beats Q3 Revenue Estimates on AI Computing Boom

CoreWeave Beats Q3 Revenue Estimates on AI Computing Boom
(AP)

Monday, 10 November 2025 04:54 PM EST

AI cloud provider CoreWeave beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue Monday, benefiting from surging demand for its computing infrastructure that powers artificial intelligence workloads.

Shares of the company rose about 3% in extended trading. The stock has been volatile since its debut earlier this year, as investors weigh massive contract wins against heavy spending and strategic setbacks.

CoreWeave has cemented its position as a key infrastructure partner for the biggest names in technology, landing a string of multibillion-dollar deals that underscore the voracious appetite for AI-powering graphics processing units.

The company's focus on providing high-performance cloud infrastructure specifically for AI has allowed it to capture demand from clients such as Meta Platforms and OpenAI, who are racing to develop and deploy generative AI models.

Its aggressive expansion plans, however, hit a snag in late October when crypto miner Core Scientific terminated a $9 billion all-stock merger agreement.

CoreWeave reported revenue of $1.36 billion for the third quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.29 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
AI cloud provider CoreWeave beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue Monday, benefiting from surging demand for its computing infrastructure that powers artificial intelligence workloads.
coreweave, earnings, ai
172
2025-54-10
Monday, 10 November 2025 04:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved