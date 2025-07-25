WATCH TV LIVE

US Core Capital Goods Orders Unexpectedly Fall in June

Friday, 25 July 2025 09:04 AM EDT

New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly fell in June, suggesting a pullback in business spending on equipment as the boost from front-loading of activity ahead of tariffs on imports faded.

Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, dropped 0.7% last month after an upwardly revised 2.0% rebound in May, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Friday.

Economists had forecast these so-called core capital goods orders would rise 0.2% after a previously reported 1.7% jump in May. Shipments of core capital goods increased 0.4% after rising 0.5% in May. Business spending on equipment accelerated sharply in the first quarter amid front-running ahead of President Donald Trump's aggressive and broad tariffs on imports.

While some of the tariff-related spending to avoid even higher goods prices has persisted, uncertainty over where tariff levels will eventually settle has prompted some businesses to hold off capital expenditures.

A survey from S&P Global on Thursday showed its flash manufacturing PMI contracted in July for the first time since December. S&P Global noted that "any protectionist benefits of import tariffs were often outweighed by concerns over higher prices and rising costs."

The Atlanta Fed is forecasting economic growth will rebound at a 2.4% annualized rate in the second quarter, largely reflecting a reversal in import flows, which contributed to GDP contracting at a 0.5% pace in the first quarter.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


