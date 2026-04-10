WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: consumer sentiment | oil | gas | iran | war | inflation

US Consumer Sentiment Dives to a Record Low

US Consumer Sentiment Dives to a Record Low
Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in North Hollywood, California, March 30, 2026. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Friday, 10 April 2026 10:52 AM EDT

U.S. consumer sentiment plunged to a record low in early April and consumers anticipated a surge in inflation in the next 12 months, a survey showed Friday.

The University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers said its Consumer Sentiment Index tumbled to an all-time low of 47.6 this month from a final reading of 53.3 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index easing to 52.0.

The deterioration in sentiment was across age, income and political party affiliation, though the survey noted that almost all the responses came before a ceasefire agreement earlier this week in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The war has sent oil prices surging by more than 30%, with the national average retail gasoline price breaking above $4 a gallon for the first time in more than three years.

"Open ended comments show that many consumers blame the Iran conflict for unfavorable changes to the economy," said Joanne Hsu, the director of the Surveys of Consumers.

The survey's measure of consumer expectations for inflation over the next year jumped to 4.8% this month from 3.8% in March. Consumers' expectations for inflation over the next five years rose to 3.4% from 3.2% last month.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. consumer sentiment plunged to a record low in early April and consumers anticipated a surge in inflation in the next 12 months, a survey showed Friday.
consumer sentiment, oil, gas, iran, war, inflation
198
2026-52-10
Friday, 10 April 2026 10:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved