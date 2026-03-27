WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: consumer | sentiment | low | inflation | oil | middle east | war

US Consumer Sentiment Slips to 3-Month Low

US Consumer Sentiment Slips to 3-Month Low
People shop at a discount store in Manhattan on November 7, 2025, in New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Friday, 27 March 2026 01:38 PM EDT

U.S. consumer sentiment eased to a three-month low in March as war in the Middle East boosted oil prices and unleashed volatility on financial markets, raising concerns about the economy's prospects, a survey showed Friday.

The University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers said its Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to a final reading of 53.3 this month, the lowest reading since December, from 55.5 earlier. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index easing to 54.0. It was at 56.6 in February.

"Consumers with middle and higher incomes and stock wealth, buffeted by both escalating gas prices and volatile financial markets in the wake of the Iran conflict, exhibited particularly large drops in sentiment," said Joanne Hsu, the director of the Surveys of Consumers.

Oil prices have soared by more than 30% since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks against Iran at the end of February, plunging the Middle East into turmoil.

Retail gasoline prices have jumped $1 to $3.98 per gallon, data from motorist advocacy group AAA showed. Surging oil prices have also sparked a stock market selloff, which economists warned would undermine consumer spending.

The survey's measure of consumer expectations for inflation over the next year jumped to 3.8% this month from 3.4% earlier and in February. Consumers' expectations for inflation over the next five years slipped to 3.2% from 3.3% last month.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. consumer sentiment eased to a three-month low in March as war in the Middle East boosted oil prices and unleashed volatility on financial markets, raising concerns about the economy's prospects, a survey showed Friday.
consumer, sentiment, low, inflation, oil, middle east, war
224
2026-38-27
Friday, 27 March 2026 01:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved