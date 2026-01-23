US Consumer Sentiment Improves in January

U.S. consumer sentiment improved across the ⁠board in January, though concerns about high prices and the labor market lingered, a survey showed Friday.

The University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers said ‍its Consumer Sentiment Index increased to a ‍final reading of 56.4 this month, from an earlier estimate of 54.0.

The index was at 52.9 in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would be ​unrevised from the preliminary estimate.

"While the overall improvement was small, it was broad based, seen across the ‍income distribution, educational attainment, older and younger consumers, and Republicans ⁠and Democrats alike," Joanne Hsu, the director of the Surveys of Consumers, said in a statement.

"However, national sentiment remains more than 20% below a year ago, as ⁠consumers continue to report ​pressures on their ⁠purchasing power stemming from high prices and the prospect of ‍weakening labor markets," Hsu continued.

The survey's measure of consumer expectations for inflation ‌over the next year slipped to 4.0%, the lowest reading since January 2025, from an earlier estimate ⁠of 4.2%.

Consumers' expectations for ‍inflation over the next five years dipped to 3.3% from a preliminary estimate of ‍3.4%. Long-term inflation expectations edged up from 3.2% last month.